Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.