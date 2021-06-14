Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,422. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

