Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock remained flat at $$105.08 during trading on Monday. 41,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,801. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.