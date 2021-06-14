Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $351,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.19. 92,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,801. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

