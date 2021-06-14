Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.