Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

