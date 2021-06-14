Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.16. 2,256,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,994,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

