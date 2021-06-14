Vanilla Network Price Hits $14.26 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $14.26 or 0.00035030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $10,847.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,396 coins and its circulating supply is 640,236 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

