Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 295.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.