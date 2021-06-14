VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

