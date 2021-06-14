Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 35,596 shares.The stock last traded at $53.59 and had previously closed at $51.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $627.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

