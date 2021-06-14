Veil Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,918.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.60 or 0.99997779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00343729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00436029 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00832180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

