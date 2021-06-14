Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.03 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $144.03 million and $2.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001740 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

