Veles Price Tops $0.0968 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Veles has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $124,788.37 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.85 or 0.06439972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.44 or 0.01562164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00439072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00148321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.74 or 0.00666960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00430488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006915 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,004 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

