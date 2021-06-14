Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) Head to Head Comparison

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.59%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 22.56 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -12.19 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

