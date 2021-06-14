Venator Materials’ (VNTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

