Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,084. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -235.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

