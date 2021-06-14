Venus (XVS) Price Tops $25.17

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $25.17 or 0.00064240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $255.86 million and approximately $43.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,164,739 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

