Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Gap Down to $25.58

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.58, but opened at $25.04. Veoneer shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

