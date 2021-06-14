Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

