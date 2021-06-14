Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.82

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 72650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

