VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,017.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $4,017.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.78 or 0.99844588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00063138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002560 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,785,454 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.