Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Veritex posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,791. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.