Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Veritex worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $36.22 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.