Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36. 2,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Veritiv by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

