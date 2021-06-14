Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

