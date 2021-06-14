Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.16

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 1105237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.4591378 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

