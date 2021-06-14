Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 172,671 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 58.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 375,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 137,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.21 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.