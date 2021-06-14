VerusCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,597.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $71.98 million and $25,597.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,742,613 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

