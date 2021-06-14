Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 3907698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

VSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

