Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 3907698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
VSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
