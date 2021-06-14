Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $15.70 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $375,998.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00438258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,412 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

