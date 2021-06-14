ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,395 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 81,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 122,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,396,059. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.