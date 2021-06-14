Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.85

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Viad alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Viad by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.