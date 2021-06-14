VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.