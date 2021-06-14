VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 3,093,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

