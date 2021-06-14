Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

