VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:CSB opened at $62.67 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
