VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $62.67 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

