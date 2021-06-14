Vid (VI) Tops One Day Volume of $105.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $922,572.82 and approximately $105.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.