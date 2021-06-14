Vidulum Price Hits $0.0412 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $295,294.08 and approximately $269.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001246 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

