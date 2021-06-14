Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIEWF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Viewtran Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get Viewtran Group alerts:

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.