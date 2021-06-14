VIG Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $982,447.03 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,853,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

