Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 12.63 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 9.65 and a 1 year high of 13.48.
About Vintage Wine Estates
