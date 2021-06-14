Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 12.63 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 9.65 and a 1 year high of 13.48.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.