Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBBF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

