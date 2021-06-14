Virtue Poker (VPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $34,891.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

