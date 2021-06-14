Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 281,583 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Visa worth $612,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Visa stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.49. 120,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43. The company has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

