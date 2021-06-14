Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Head to Head Analysis

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Score Media and Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 48.95 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -278.00

Vision Marine Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Score Media and Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Score Media and Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Score Media and Gaming has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.33%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Score Media and Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

