Visor.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $996,355.00 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $996,355.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

