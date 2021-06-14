Vista Investment Management Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $130.52. 828,624 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

