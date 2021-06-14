Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vistra by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vistra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

