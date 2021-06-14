Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002940 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $22.72 million and $2.50 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

